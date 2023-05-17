Ray Kenneth Hall was born on June 25, 1942, to Leslie and Viola Hall near Grogan, Mo. His older brother, Robert Lee, was excited to have a new baby brother. Ray passed in his home on May 14, 2023 after a lengthy illness.



Ray and his family lived on the farm near Grogan until Ray was about 11 years old when they built a new home on Hwy. H near Tyrone. Ray attended Grogan’s one-room school then went to the one-room school at Tyrone followed by Cabool High School where he graduated with the class of 1960.



He had met the teenage girl down the road at church and they started dating. On Dec. 9, 1960 they got married and brought three children into this world. William, Lea Ann and Andrea Ray.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Viola, his son, William, “Bill E,” and his brother Robert and wife Esther, and their son, Kenneth Lee. Brother-in-law, Harry Swartz of California. sisters-in-law Margie and husband Dean and Cathy, two nephews, Darrell Swartz and Mike Hall.



Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bea. His daughters Lea Ann Stultz of West Plains and Andrea Ray Hall and Ernie Cichon of Houston, Mo. Sister-in-law, Vernetta Swartz of California, one granddaughter Tiffany Gail Hall and great-grandson, Dominic of West Virginia. Three grandsons, James Ray Barton of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and twins, Archer and Karson Cichon of Houston, Mo. Brother-in-law Don Martin and wife Wanda, Nephews Charles Hall of Illinois, Rick Swartz of California, Jack Hall of Mtn Grove, Mo. and Richard Hall of Elk Creek, Mo. Niece, Becky Gannon and nephew, Jerry Martin.



Ray was a jack of all trades and the master of most. \He milked a small herd of dairy cows, he cut and hauled logs and he and his nephew, Rick Swartz, cut and hauled many, many fence posts. He ran a sawmill and worked at a sawmill in Raymondville, Mo. He drove a school bus for Summersville RII schools, when his friend Clyde Merrett retired, he ran the bus barn and serviced the fleet of buses with the help of Richard Shockley. Ray retired from that position and opened a garage at his home, his son moved back home, and they worked together. Not only were they coworkers, but they also became best friends.



Ray leaves behind many close friends; Richard Shockley, his daughter Nikki Ray and granddaughter Addisyn. Curt and Brenda Hunt, their children Nichole and Josh Ashlock and their three boys, Ryan and Amber Hunt with their son and daughter, Steve and Connie Steelman, the whole Andy Stoops family, Rick Griffith and so many more I just can’t list them all.



Our family will miss Ray for the rest of our lives. We all know we all meet again on the other side and that will be a glorious day. Goodbye my love, have a safe flight into the arms of Jesus.



Funeral services are at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Steelman and Ryan Hunt officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID