Texas County Health Department photo
Texas County Health Department

The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in April:

Food Inspections

Pertova’s Pastries:  No violations.

Native Son Grill and Brewhouse LLC:  New food application, no violations

Houston Elementary School:  Follow up, no violations

Casey’s Houston:  No violations

Casey’s Licking:  Four core; follow up, no violations

Millstone Market:  New food application, no violations

Solo Farm:  New food application, no violations

MacB’s Retrocade:  New food application, no violations

Licking Sonic:  One priority, one core; follow up, no violations

The Gas Station:  One priority, two core COS

Hound Dawg’s:  New food application, no violations

Karr Kare:  One priority COS, one core; follow up May 8, 2023

Stop-n-Spot:  One core, COS

Note:  Ownership of the Houston Sonic has transferred from Eddie Philips to the Robert Ball Group.  The group owns 11 Sonic Drive Inns, mostly in the Kansas City area.

COS = corrected on site.

Child Care Inspections:

Ozark Action Inc. (Cabool Head Start): Approved.

Water Sampling:  Twenty-two private water wells for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in April were sampled.  Eight were positive for total coliform bacteria, and three for E. coli

                      —Kevin Durden

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply