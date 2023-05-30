The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in April:

Food Inspections

Pertova’s Pastries: No violations.

Native Son Grill and Brewhouse LLC: New food application, no violations

Houston Elementary School: Follow up, no violations

Casey’s Houston: No violations

Casey’s Licking: Four core; follow up, no violations

Millstone Market: New food application, no violations

Solo Farm: New food application, no violations

MacB’s Retrocade: New food application, no violations

Licking Sonic: One priority, one core; follow up, no violations

The Gas Station: One priority, two core COS

Hound Dawg’s: New food application, no violations

Karr Kare: One priority COS, one core; follow up May 8, 2023

Stop-n-Spot: One core, COS

Note: Ownership of the Houston Sonic has transferred from Eddie Philips to the Robert Ball Group. The group owns 11 Sonic Drive Inns, mostly in the Kansas City area.

COS = corrected on site.

Child Care Inspections:

Ozark Action Inc. (Cabool Head Start): Approved.

Water Sampling: Twenty-two private water wells for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in April were sampled. Eight were positive for total coliform bacteria, and three for E. coli

—Kevin Durden