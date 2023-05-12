A woman from Licking was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash just west of Raymondville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a westbound 2019 Nissan Fronter driven by Kenneth E. Deem, 68, of Licking, pulled into the path of an unknown vehicle, accelerated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a metal fence.

A passenger, Sandra V. Deem, 62, of Licking, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.