Several Houston roads will be repaved in July, according to Mark Campbell, the city administrator.
Roads receiving a one-and-one-half-inch overlay include:
- Second Street from Walnut to Spruce
- Elm Street from Second to Grand
- Hickory Street from Second to Grand
- Spruce Street from Second to Grand
- Cedar Street from Second to Grand
- Sommerfield Street from Oakcrest to U.S. 63
Acorn Street from the end of the drive for 75 linear feet will receive a three-inch overlay.
Work is expected to begin July 10 and weather permitting should not take more than two weeks.