Several Houston roads will be repaved in July, according to Mark Campbell, the city administrator.

Roads receiving a one-and-one-half-inch overlay include:

Second Street from Walnut to Spruce Elm Street from Second to Grand Hickory Street from Second to Grand Spruce Street from Second to Grand Cedar Street from Second to Grand Sommerfield Street from Oakcrest to U.S. 63

Acorn Street from the end of the drive for 75 linear feet will receive a three-inch overlay.

Work is expected to begin July 10 and weather permitting should not take more than two weeks.