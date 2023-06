A Willow Springs man faces several charges following his arrest Friday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Raymond B. Johnson, 48, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving while revoked, felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to display valid plates and having no insurance.

He was taken to the Mountain Grove zone office and later released.