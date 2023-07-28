Deena M. Elmore, an Edward Jones senior branch office administrator in Houston has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.

Financial Advisor Susan E. Steckler, in the same office, previously became a limited partner.

“I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm,” said Elmore. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”

Steckler joined Edward Jones in 2009 and has served investors in Houston for the past 14 years.

Elmore joined Edward Jones in 2014.

Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.