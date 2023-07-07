Persons interested in starting a business are invited to a program Aug. 10 in Houston.

The meeting will be facilitated by Heather Fisher, Ozark Small Business Incubator chief executive officer in West Plains; and Mel Steele, Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University-West Plains.

The 2 to 4:30 p.m. event is at the Houston Storm Shelter at Pine and First streets.

Among the topics expected to be covered:

•Do you dream of starting you own business, but don’t know where to begin?

•How do you validate your startup idea before quitting your day job?

•What chance does your idea have of being profitable?

The workshop will outline the first steps you need to take, how to create a business plan and how to get a handle of the finances from the start.

To register: https://ozsbi.com/event/texas-county-smart-start-developing-a-successful-business/