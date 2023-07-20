A Mountain View woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kaitlin I. Biermann, 28, of Mountain View, was driving her 2012 Honda Civic westbound four miles north of Mountain View on Highway 17 when she pulled out into the path of Lacey K. Wuertley, 18, of Summersville, who was driving her 2004 GMC Colorado northbound, patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing a safety device. Biermann was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. R. M. Greenan.