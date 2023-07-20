Three toddlers were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Julio Y. Dotel, 70, of Palm City, Fla. was driving his 2021 Toyota Corolla eastbound on U.S. 63 at Highway P in Pomona when he failed to yield, striking the side of another vehicle. The vehicle was driven by Jaysa Bunch, 25, of Mountain Grove, who was driving her 2016 Ford Fusion southbound with four passengers, patrol said.

Destinee Bunch, 28, of Norwood, a passenger, was the only individual not wearing a safety device. The other passengers included two, three and four-year-old children.

Everyone in Bunch’s vehicle was transported by Willow Springs ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Both vehicles suffered moderate damage.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. M. Barron.