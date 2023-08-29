On Saturday, Sept. 9, Texas County Law Enforcement will take on Wright County Law Enforcement in the third annual Back the Blue Softball Game.

This year the game will take place at Tiger Field in Houston and will start at 6 p.m.

A $3 donation is requested for admission to the contest. A concession stand with hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments will be available during the game. A silent auction will start at 6 p.m. and will end after the 7th inning. All proceeds from the admission, concessions and the silent auction will benefit the Shop with a Hero programs in Wright County and Texas county.

If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction, volunteer, donate to the program or learn more about Shop with a Hero, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.