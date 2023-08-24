A Cabool man received moderate injuries Thursday morning in a crash in Christian County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tpr. M.G. Yendes said a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven eastbound by Stephanie A. Bedwell, 39, of Springfield, crossed the center line of U.S. 60 east of Billings and struck a westbound 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by Michael A. Purvis, 58, of Cabool.

Bedwell was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries; Purvis was sent to Cox South in Springfield with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled. The patrol said Bedwell was not wearing a seat belt; Purvis was.