Another feature has been announced for Saturday’s Springfield Cardinals baseball game that features a performance by the Houston High School Band and a local contest to throw out the first pitch between Jason Pounds of the Houston School District and Dr. Tricia Benoist of Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Rowdy Douglas, coach of the 11- and 12-year-old Lady Tigers softball team, will have players on the field at the game. Organizers said position players will be announced.

Tickets are on sale at the HHS office for $11. Game time is 6:35 p.m. The band will play the national anthem. Fans are asked to wear Houston read or black colors. The first 2,000 through the gates receive a Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead.

Texas County Memorial Hospital will purchase tickets for any hospital employee attending. Additional family member tickets can be purchased for $11 each from Faith in the TCMH administration offices.