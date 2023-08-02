A Norwood man was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Highway 60 two miles west of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tylar R. Lanzini, 22, was driving his 2004 Honda Accord westbound when he struck the rear of a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Shannon N. Wineholt, 47, of Mountain View, patrol said.

Lanzini was transported by Mercy ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

Both vehicles suffered moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. D. B. Pounds.