A retired Texas County community leader passed away last month in Tucson, Ariz.

Sally Ann Gladden, 85, helmed the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce from 1988-1991 as its executive director and is the creator of the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival, which honors the world-famous clown who grew up on a farm east of Houston. Gladden, who was born on Sept. 24, 1937, served four years as Texas County presiding commissioner after her election in 1982. It marked the first time a woman was elected to the office. Upon leaving office, she worked as a community group counselor for juvenile problem boys in the four counties of the 25th Judicial Circuit Court.

While living in Houston, she was active in the Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston, which organized many activities locally, including the Stained Glass Theatre on First Street and the American Association of University Women. She served as the choir director at her church, Plato Baptist Church, as well as the Texas County Baptist Association. Houston was honored five times statewide in community betterment during her tenure and she was named with the Governor’s Adult Leadership Award.

A 1955 graduate of Houston High School, she was the school’s first female student body president. Gladden earned a home economics degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In 1959, she was a Missouri International Farm Youth Exchangee to West Germany. She lived with German farm families and returned later to do research at Hohenheim University. She was the daughter of E.S. and Audrey Elizabeth Biesecker Gladden, Turley residents.

At the International Baptist Church in Germany, she served in various ministries, including worship leader, choir director, chaired the missions committee and served as a missionary for three weeks to minister to German youth. She organized the church’s orchestra comprised of singers and musicians.

She was married to Gerhad Clement of Stuttgart, Germany, from 1963-1979. While in Stuttgart, she founded a business selling folklore from Eastern European counties to American forces stationed in Europe.

After returning to Missouri in 1978, she reestablished her company, “Caravan,” in the wholesale and retail business.

In both countries, she enjoyed cooking, growing flowers and making floral arrangements.

About 15 years after she returned to the county, she was named a trade specialist for the State of Missouri’s Dusseldorf, Germany, business office. She had previously lived a total of 18 years in Germany. She assisted companies interested in Missouri and those Missouri companies wishing to expand or develop their markets in European counties.

Services for Ms. Gladden were held Friday, July 28, 2023, at First Southern Baptist Church of Tucson, Ariz., with the Rev. Ed Eddingfield officiating. It was followed by a large potluck dinner. “She served in our church for decades, was extremely faithful and even the last week of her life she pushed and got help to make it to the stage so that she could sing in our choir,” Eddingfield said. “Sally Ann was an amazing woman with fantastic drive for Jesus.”

Another service was held in Germany at the International Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.