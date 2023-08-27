A texting while driving law, called the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, becomes effective Monday, but full enforcement with fines will not start until Jan. 1, 2025. Until then, any drivers caught in violation of the law will only receive warnings.

The law is named after two Missourians who died in crashes involving distracted driving: Randall Siddens and Michael Bening.

The law will make it illegal to hold a phone in one’s hand, to read or send text messages, and to watch or record video while driving. Texting while driving is already against the law for drivers 21 and under, but the law expands the prohibition to all ages.