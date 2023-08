A Willow Springs man was injured Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. 63 two and a half miles north of Pomona, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Thomas Conley, 79, was driving his 2012 GMC Acadia northbound when he traveled into the median and struck a drainage grate, patrol said.

Conley was transported by Willow Springs EMS to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

His vehicle suffered extensive damage. He was wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. C. A. Kimes.