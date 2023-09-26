A new officer has joined the Houston Police Department: Lifelong Houston resident Lane Haley.

Haley, 22, is a 2019 graduate of Houston High School. He and his wife, Emily, have a 2-year-old son named Weston.

Haley completed training in the 18-week Law Enforcement Academy in September. He originally attended the academy last fall, but suffered a significant knee injury that prevented him from completing that session. He returned to the academy in May of this year, finishing second in his class in firearms qualifications. The academy began with 46 cadets and graduated 34.

“I must commend Lane on his perseverance to finish a very difficult academy,” said HPD Chief Brad Evans, “especially when he had to complete a good portion of it twice due to his injury. Lane is a lifelong resident of Texas County, and we’re happy to have him aboard.”

Haley said he has a goal in mind as he begins his career as a police officer.

“Protect and serve the town I grew up in,” he said. “Also, there’s a lot of drugs and stuff I’d like to get out of here.”

Haley said he’s familiar with most of the HPD’s other officers.

“I think there are a lot of good guys to work with,” he said. “I kind of grew up around most of them.”

“We believe Lane has a bright future and look forward to him being with us for a long time,” Evans said.

With the addition of Haley, the HPD’s roster now includes nine officers, one short of a full staff.

“We’re better staffed than we have been in a long time,” Evans said. “Like most departments, we’re struggling to find certified officers, but it’s something we’re constantly working on.”

The HPD can be reached at the Houston City Hall phone number: 417-967-3348.