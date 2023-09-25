Two vehicles were totaled in a Howell County crash Sunday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Doris P. Proctor, 93, of West Plains, was driving her 2004 Kia Optima eastbound on U.S. 63 at Pomona when she traveled into the path of Lana J. Stuart, 64, of West Plains, driving her 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound, resulting in a collision, patrol said.

Proctor was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Both drivers were wearing a safety device. Both vehicles were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. C. P. Chatman.