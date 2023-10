This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Cabool voters travel to polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to decide a sales tax issue to help fund the fire and police departments.

The levy is a half-cent sales tax for the two agencies. A simple majority is required for passage.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the Cabool High School gym.

The county clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 4, for absentee balloting.