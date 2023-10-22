This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The City of Houston will hold its annual fall cleanup days this coming week.

Items will be picked up at curbside on normal trash day Oct. 23-27.

City officials recommend that items from both residences and businesses should be placed at the edge of the roadway early on regular trash pickup days. All trash should be bagged or bundled and tied. No tires, car parts, paint, tree limbs or lawn and garden waste will be accepted.

To learn more, call Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348.