A West Plains man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael A. Deshazo, 49, was driving his 2013 Nissan Altima southbound on Highway 60 near Vaughn Street when he struck a 2020 Dodge Charger police cruiser, driven by Seth J. Ulrich, 33, of Mansfield, from behind, the patrol said.

Ulrich was wearing a safety device, Deshazo was not.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and both drivers were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Deshazo was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree assault on a special victim, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash and no seat belt.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. Z. B. Tate.