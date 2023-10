One person was injured Friday morning in an accident south of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robin L. Robertson, 61, of Mountain View, was operating a northbound 2003 Jeep Wrangler that swerved to miss a deer, traveled off the left side of County Road 437 and struck a ditch, said Cpl. D.E. Rogers.

Robertson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The vehicle had minor damage.