A U.S. 60 accident injured a Mansfield woman on Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Nathan Poynter said an eastbound 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Delaura A. Shipley, 61, struck a deer about two miles west of Mountain Grove.

Shipley, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported with moderate injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the 8:18 a.m. accident.