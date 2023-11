Texas County is in third place in Missouri in the number of deer killed in 2023, the Missouri Department of Conservation reports.

The total is 5,387. Leading the state is Franklin County with 6,353. Placing second is Howell at 5,394.

The late portion of youth deer season — a three-day event — ends Sunday, Nov. 26. In Texas County, 24 have been killed.

Send pictures to news@houstonherald.com