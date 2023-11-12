Texas County is ranked second in Missouri in the November portion of the fall firearms deer season on Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

Hunters in the county have killed 1,120 deer. Leading the state is Franklin County with 1,382. Howell County is third at 1,046.

Other leaders in the state: Benton (979), Callaway (974) and Wayne (934).

The breakdown in Texas County shows: Antlered bucks (577), button bucks (92) and does (451). The total is up from last year, but in 2022 snow had fallen across the region.

Send your deer pictures to news@houstonherald.com