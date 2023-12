Members of the Licking City Council met Dec. 15 and passed an ordinance that allows the city to negotiate a contract for a medical building owned by Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The city hopes to purchase the TCMH Licking Clinic to house its police department.

The hospital is currently working on a major construction project on Highway 32 that will transform a former 8,400 square foot car dealership property into a clinic and offer other services.