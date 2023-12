A Licking man was arrested Friday in Phelps County on a trio of charges, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Marcus A. McGuire-Karnes, 25, was arrested on a felony Phelps County warrant for failing to appear on a stealing motor vehicle charge, as well as a misdemeanor Edgar Springs warrant for failure to appear on an expired license and false impersonation.

He was taken to the Phelps County Jail.