A Mountain Grove man was injured Tuesday in an accident west of Norwood, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Phillip J. Emling, 32, was driving his 2021 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on U.S. 60 a quarter of a mile west of Norwood when a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Richard A. Milder, 27 of Springfield, merged into him, causing him to travel off the roadway and strike an embankment.

Emling suffered minor injuries and was transported privately to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Both drivers were wearing safety devices. Emling’s vehicle was totaled, Milder’s suffered minor damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. Travis L. Sullivan.