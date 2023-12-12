Six persons were elected to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce board following voting on Wednesday of last week.

They are: Kevin Buck, City of Houston; Kevin Crowley, Crowley’s HomeWorks; Shannon Jordan, The Bank of Houston; Kevin McGowen, McGowen Enterprises; Chelsye Scantlin, Texas County Technical College; and Jennifer Scheets, Houston Housing Authority.

The new members join existing members Rustin Miller, Miller’s Garage, president; Leanza Pritchett, Simmons Bank, vice president; Kenny Perzan, interim director; Kristie Miller, treasurer; Ben Granowski, secretary; Stace Holland, TCMH CEO; and Travis Tooley, Tooley Auction Services.

“This makes for the first time in four years that the board has had a fully seated board consisting of multiple business owners and leaders in the community,” said Kristie Miller. “We are extremely excited to show what 2024 has in store for us.”