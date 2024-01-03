Five people died and 59 were injured in 115 traffic crashes during the New Year’s holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

There were no boating crashes or drownings.

There was one fatality in Troop G that was in Ozark County.

Troopers investigated 115 crashes, 59 injuries, three fatalities and 139 DWIs.

During the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, six people were killed and 345 injured in 925 traffic crashes statewide. During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 236 of those crashes that included 81 injuries and two fatalities. Troopers arrested 105 people for driving while intoxicated last year.





