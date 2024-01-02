A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Wayne L. Stewart, 51, was driving his 1999 Dodge Ram eastbound on U.S. 60 five miles east of Springfield when struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru driven by Chadwick Fletcher, 37 of Springfield, who was making a left turn, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, patrol said.

Stewart was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.

Fletcher was wearing a safety device, it is unknown if Stewart was. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. Chronister.