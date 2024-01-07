A U.S. 60 accident near Willow Springs injured a Branson woman on Saturday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr J.J. Smith said a 2013 Ford Fusion driven southbound by Norma J. Adkins, 57, of Branson, failed to stop at a sign and struck a westbound 2018 Nissan Armada operated by Jackie M. McKinzie, 51, of Mountain View, at about 2:55 p.m.

Adkins was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries. Smith said both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Nissan had extensive damage; the Fusion was totaled, he said.