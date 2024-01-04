State Budget Director Dan Haug announced recently that net general revenue collections for December 2023 grew 0.6 percent compared to those for December 2022, from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 1.7 percent compared to December 2022, from $6.24 billion last year to $6.13 billion this year.

Individual income tax collections decreased 22.7 percent for the year, from $4.34 billion last year to $3.36 billion this year. They decreased 50.5 percent for the month.

Pass-through entity tax collections increased from $0 to $648.9 million this year. They were previously reported within individual income, which makes growth in individual income tax collections appear artificially low.

Sales and use tax collections increased 10.5 percent for the year, from $1.50 billion last year to $1.65 billion this year. They decreased 1.4 percent for the month.

Corporate income tax collections increased 2.4 percent for the year, from $483.9 million last year to $495.4 million this year. They increased 2.6 percent for the month.

All other collections increased 28.4 percent for the year, from $338.2 million last year to $434.3 million this year. They increased 110.7 percent for the month.

Refunds increased 8.6 percent for the year, from $419.9 million last year to $455.8 million this year. They increased 12.4 percent for the month.