Carol Ann Tarpley (Sobocinski), age 85, daughter of Anthony and Harriett Sobocinski, was born March 20, 1936, in Michigan City, Ind. She passed away July 24, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Tarpley; a son, Kyle Tarpley; daughter in-law, Rhonda Tarpley.

She is survived by her son, Glen Tarpley; daughter, Cheryl Storm and husband Matthew; grandchildren Danielle Rosenthal and husband James, Alexandra Caldwell, Sarah Tarpley, Jamie Lynn Levine and husband Eric, and Jason Tarpley; great- grandchildren Abigail Pytynia, Xavier Tarpley and Layla Tarpley.

Carol grew up in Michigan City, Ind., and graduated from Elston High School in 1953.

She married the love of her life Richard Tarpley on Jan. 9, 1954. They were married for 66 wonderful years before his passing. They were blessed with three children, Glen, Kyle and Cheryl.

Carol was a member of the St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Houston, Mo. She was a devout Catholic and attended church wherever she resided. She had many different jobs over the years but loved being a real estate broker the most and retired with Richard. Her latest adventure and most rewarding were being a rancher with her husband. She raised Angus cattle on the Double T Angus Ranch in Houston, Mo.

Carol loved her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. Her bubbly personality was loved by all. Early in life she enjoyed painting, cooking, decorating, camping and traveling with her husband and family. She enjoyed holidays and always decorated her home for each occasion. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family.

A Celebration of her Life is Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church with Deacon Mike Evers officiating. Inurnment was in Pine Lawn Cemetery until the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

