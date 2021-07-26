A North Carolina man faces several charges in the region following a pursuit that ended Saturday afternoon north of Gardner Ford on U.S. 63 north of Cabool.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Berkley L. Spivey, 22, of Graysburg, N.C., is charged with felony fleeing and leaving the scene of a crash. Spivey was wanted in Wright County following an incident and was later spotted by Cabool police and state troopers.

Spivey fled the vehicle in Texas County north of the Big Piney River and was captured a short time later. He was taken to the Wright County Jail.

Additional information is expected to be released Monday.