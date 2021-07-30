Members of the Texas County Commission met July 21-22, according to minutes it released Thursday.

The commissioners:

•Discussed with County Assessor Debbie James issues concerning tax levies and the county clerk’s office. They also discussed the procedure that one of her employees should follow to get paid comp times accrued in the county clerk’s office.

•Met with the Sheriff Scott Lindsey concerning board bills from other counties, the resignation of a full-time jailer effective July 14 and discussed a sprinkler head damaged in the jail.

•Visited with Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell concerning an upcoming land tax sale, highlighted a series of contacts that she had with area schools, library and several townships as to when they would receive their tax levy information from the county clerk’s office. Cantrell told the commission she still had not received information that she had requested. The commission said it had requested it from the county clerk’s office but had not received anything.

•Heard from Great Rivers Engineering about a billing error on a statement, visited with Jeff Malam, the chairman of a township advisory panel, who dropped of a meeting agenda that was to have included the collector, treasurer and county clerk discuss procedures for setting tax levies; and visited with Brad Gentry, Houston Herald.