The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched July 13 regarding a report of an accidental drug overdose at a Highway C residence at Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a 39-year-old man lying on the floor in the living room. A 63-year-old man at the scene had reportedly rolled the victim onto his side and he was having trouble breathing and had thrown up.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he was declared dead by EMS personnel. Medical personnel determined the victim had multiple controlled substances in his blood, including fentanyl and carfentanyl.

Drugs and paraphernalia found at the scene were seized for proper disposal.

A deputy responded on July 18 to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway C residence at Licking.

A 72-year-old man there told the officer his 2001 Toyota Tacoma (valued at $6,000) had been swiped. The man also said there were multiple guns and other items in the truck with a total value of $1,250. Investigation is ongoing.

Anthony J. Jones, 31, of 18100 Highway B at Houston, was arrested July 19 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated and driving while revoked.

A court bailiff made the arrest after observing Jones inside a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $250,000.

Christopher L. Florence, 46, of 15067 Wright Lane at Cabool, was arrested July 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated – aggravated.

A court bailiff made the arrest after observing Florence inside a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $250,000.

A deputy was dispatched July 24 regarding a report of theft at a Stack Road residence at Cabool.

A 37-year-old woman there told the officer an air compressor and a bag of tools had been swiped (with a total value of $1,000). Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 19

Anthony Jones Jr. – DWI, driving while revoked

Kenneth Manion – writ

Wyatt D. Deckard – possession of controlled substance

Tiffany Harris – writ

July 20

Christopher L. Florence – DWI

Sherelle D. Hathaway – forgery

Billie J. Carney – possession of controlled substance

John S. Richards – 10-day commitment

Joshua Landmark – sentenced to DOC

July 21

Anthony White – probation and parole warrant

Antonio Turrubiates – non-support

Bobby Backues – possession of controlled substance

Donna Garcia – failure to appear

Cynthia Englert – passing bad check

July 22

Paul D. Combs – stealing

Gary Raft – stealing, burglary

Lynsey Moberly – stealing, possession of controlled substance

Michael W. Malota – failure to appear

July 23

Jared L. King – driving while revoked

James W. Reese – enticement of child

Amanda D. Smith – assault

Timothy S. Vestal – stealing, burglary

Ashleigh Boswell – assault

July 24

Desante A. White – Pulaski County hold

Dakota L. Farrell – stealing, burglary

David H. Flygare – probation and parole warrant

Jordan A. Light – possession of controlled substance

Angela Briggs – possession of controlled substance

July 25

Jennifer D. Foster – DWI

Robert W. Easterby – possession of controlled substance