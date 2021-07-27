Services for Patricia Ann Wilson, 78, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Evans Funeral Home.
Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Pat Wilson Memorial Fund.
