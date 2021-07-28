Progress continues on the significant renovation of the old Murfin Building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce fairgrounds. Thanks to CARES Act funding, the structure is being converted into a drive-through COVID-19 testing station and will also be available for use by authorities as a command center during a major emergency.

Large restrooms are included, which will be available for public use during events at the chamber’s arena, including this week’s annual Show Me Smash Demolition Derby.

Work on the project is being done by Aaron Neeley Fencing and Excavating.

“A lot of work has gone into this,” Neeley said. “There were so many parts of the building that weren’t level or were done wrong. But the final product is going to be great. I want this to be something that people remember after they visit Houston, Missouri.” Future plans for more improvements at the fairgrounds include a makeover for the chamber’s cook shack, which will be outfitted with new metal exterior, new windows and an air conditioning system. The shack has already received a new roof, as has the community building