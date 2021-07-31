This article has Unlimited Access. To support our commitment to public service journalism, Subscribe Now.

There have been 98 cases of COVID-19 in Texas County this week, the Texas County Health Department reported on Saturday.

Texas County is among several hotspots in south-central Missouri that are among the worst counties in the United States.

The department said it would offer a full report at the beginning of the week, and it has been engaged in contract tracing of cases.

The positivity rate in the county stood at 24.2 percent, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

Only about 21.9 percent of the population in the county has been vaccinated; 27.1 has started the process. In the last week, 464 vaccinations have been given.

Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHeath, reported 180 COVID-19 patients Saturday morning, a new record. About eight weeks ago, it had 28 patients. During that time period, deaths have jumped from 446 to 560. He added, “I can’t understand the motivations of people disparaging healthcare providers and diminishing the reality of this pandemic.” Yesterday, Mercy had 130 COVID-19 patients, six were children.