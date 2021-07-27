With the start of the 2021 season only about a month away, the Houston High School volleyball team turned in a fine performance at a big summer tournament on Monday and Tuesday of last week (July 19-20) in Jefferson City.

In an event hosted by Licking Summer Camps (formerly of Licking, but now based in O’Fallon), the Lady Tigers went 4-2 in pool play before moving on and winning their 5-team bracket.

In pool play, Houston beat Tipton, Cameron, Marionville and Centralia and lost to Camdenton and Oak Park. After advancing to bracket play, the Lady Tigers swept both Knob Noster and Holden each in 3 sets to come out on top.

In the final against Holden, Houston won the first set 25-16, dropped the second set 24-26, and then finished their run by taking the third set 15-11.

All games were best-of-three contests, with brackets comprised of teams from similarly-sized schools. Houston sophomore Kelsey Pritchett was named to the event’s All-Camp team.

“We’ve had a great summer so far and it really gives the girls confidence going into this fall,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We have to make sure we focus on building on what we’ve accomplished this summer and not get complacent. These girls have worked hard to get where they are and I’m excited to see them build on it.”