Lonnie Ray Henry, was born the eldest son of Junior and Amy (Noel) Henry in Cabool, Mo., on Aug. 11, 1951, he departed this temporary home on July 25, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. At the ripe old age of 31 Lonnie met the love of his life and on Aug. 13, 1983, Christy Price became Mrs. Christy Henry and the newlyweds embarked on a journey that would span almost 38 years and included the addition of six children throughout the years.

Lonnie loved the outdoors and anything to do with it. Lonnie worked for the George O. White State Forrestry Nursery in Licking, Mo., for over 20 years and loved being able to spend his days outside. Lonnie and son, Seth Roland, looked forward to their annual trip to the deer woods and at any given time you could catch the dynamic duo by the river edge seeing what kind of fish they could catch on their lines.

Lonnie was a family man that loved his wife, and he loved his children. His entire world was wrapped up in being a husband, a father, and above all else, a believer in Christ. Lonnie spent many hours listening to the Bible, and attended many John Hagee conferences with his wife Christy and various friends and family members over the years.

Lonnie enjoyed life and when he smiled it went all the way to his eyes and just gleamed. He never got involved in things that were unimportant to his ultimate mission, to one day be with his Savior. Lonnie took people at face value and was always ready to make people laugh with a little ditty he would sing or the funny faces he was known for. You could always count on finding some Pepsi Cola’s hid around the house in his attempts to keep his private stash stocked and his love of candy was known by anyone attempting to set in the general area near Lonnie’s normal seat. Friends and family have been known to find large bags of Lonnie’s favorite candies hid under the cushions or behind the pillows. In 2019 Lonnie met the second love of his life, granddaughter, Violet May. Lonnie was absolutely spellbound by this little bundle of a Papa’s dream. But not to be outdone, granddaughter, Skarlett Leann arrived in 2021 and just as easily moved into her own special place in Papa’s heart.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Amy Henry, and his Bonus parents, Doyal and Chris Price. He is survived by his wife, Christy Henry of the home; sons, Alex of Houston, Mo., and Seth of the home, as well as daughters, Marissa of Licking, Mo., Madison of Licking, Mo., and Chelsey and Abbigale of the home.

Lonnie was raised in a large family and sadly leaves behind four brothers and two sisters, Tom Henry of Neosho, Mo., James of Cassville, Mo., Robert of Summersville, Mo., and Joseph of Thayer, Mo., Donna Henry of West Plains, Mo., and Lorene King of West Plains, Mo. Lonnie also leaves behind two bonus sisters, Kelly (Price) Wetzel and Teresea (Price) Crowe of Houston, Mo.

Lonnie’s loved ones would like to encourage everyone to consider being vaccinated for Covid and follow safety guidelines to help protect yourself and your loved ones. They would also ask if you do not already know the love of Jesus Christ, to please reach out to them and allow them to share the Savior that Lonnie loved so much and God’s tremendous love and grace that He so freely offers to each of us.

Memorials may be made to CT Smith Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Rocky Rogers officiating. Burial is in CT Smith Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Tom Henry, Joe Henry, Chad Henry, Robert Henry, John Lewis and Troy Henry.

