Malai Jackman Copling, daughter of Geraldine “Jeri” Rasmussen and Dallas Ardo Jackman, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Her ballet studio, Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks in Cabool, served this region, where she resided.

Mrs. Copling was born Jan. 22, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She grew up dancing in her mother’s ballet studio, “White Shoes,” in Salt Lake City. She attended Cottonwood High School, where she enjoyed dancing on the drill team and later studied ballet on a scholarship at the University of Utah.

In April 1990, she married Leonard Troy Copling in Salt Lake City, Utah, temple.

She loved to dance, and she shared that with those around her. The studio at Cabool became an integral part of the community, including its annual Nutcracker Christmas production. She had a passion for teaching children to dance, along with valuable life lessons. She never turned away a student regardless of their circumstances.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their 12 children, Chalae Carter, Tia Stock, Kendrick, Cade, Brante, Kiana, Zane, Shandra, Ayzlee , Braxton, Zalina and Cozette; her siblings, Chaton Tymer, Shane Jackman, Brett Jackman, Tory Jackman, Danai Wilden, Kamn Jackman, Brock Jackman and Tanji Noorlander.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Houston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Highway E and U.S. 63. Services begin at 11 a.m. with Bishop Brigham Arce officiating. Burial is Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.