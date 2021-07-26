A man wanted in a vehicle hijacking and stabbing near Norwood was arrested Saturday afternoon following a pursuit that ended in Texas County, authorities said.

The suspect, Berkley L. Spivey, 22, of Graysburg, N.C., was captured near Gardner Ford north of Cabool after fleeing after a high-speed chase that began in the Cabool area. The Cabool Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were looking for the stolen vehicle after the victim alerted law enforcement.

The woman told officers that she had picked up Spivey and a juvenile after she left work at Seymour. She said the pair looked homeless, had a tent and blanket. They asked if she would take them to Cabool. With Spivey in the back passenger side seat and the juvenile behind the driver, she agreed to take them to Norwood.

During the ride, Spivey said the girl was sick and asked for the driver to pull over. When she did, the woman told officers Spivey jumped over the seat, told her to exit and stabbed her multiple times. Left on the side of the road, the victim received transportation to a Mountain Grove business and called 911. She was transported by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

Cabool police and the patrol spotted the vehicle in the Cabool area and followed behind until reaching an area near Highway H and the Big Piney River. The stolen vehicle had mechanical issues, Spivey bailed and was captured a short time later. He was taken to the Wright County Jail. The girl, reported missing from the Springfield area, was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

In Texas County, Spivey was charged with felony fleeing and leaving the scene of a crash. In Wright County, he faces four felony counts, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and vehicle hijacking. He is held without bond in Wright County.