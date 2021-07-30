An investigation by Texas County deputies and the children’s division of the Missouri Department of Social Services led to abuse charges Friday against a Mountain Grove man, Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said.

A victim made the allegations to an adult, which lead to a call to a state child abuse/neglect hotline. During the investigation a deputy located Mark Forbeck, 64, and took him into custody. During an interview, Forbeck admitted to sexual contact with the victim, Lindsey said.

Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Forbeck with second-degree child molestation, aggravated offense, and other charges. He is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond.