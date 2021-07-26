The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Stephen L. Ricketts, 32, of 16078 Hog Creek Road in Houston, was issued a citation for second-degree trespassing on July 8.

An officer responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at about 7:15 p.m. after being contacted by an male employee about a man causing problems.

Upon arrival, the employee said he was familiar with Rickets due to several other interactions with him at the store. He said that this time Ricketts had entered the store and begun talking about his children and family, and also harassing a customer.

The employee said he asked Ricketts to leave several times, but he remained for an extended period and continued making threatening comments. The officer reported that several other employees confirmed the story.

On July 9, the officer observed Ricketts walking along U.S. 63 and made contact with him. The officer reported that Ricketts became angry after being told he was going to be cited for trespassing, and made multiple derogatory statements about the employee.

Ricketts reportedly initially refused to take the citation, and then tried to place it under a nearby rock. The officer reported that Ricketts refused to sign the summons or answer any identifying questions and stated he would not appear in court.

Renee S. Phillips, 58, of 506 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was cited on July 2 for allowing an animal to run at large.

Anthony C. White, 36, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was arrested July 21 for having an active Wright County warrant for a probation and parole violation.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop and finding that White was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

Azline L. Medler, 23, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was arrested July 13 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Medler was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Billie J. Carney, 46, of 217 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was arrested July 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, along with four misdemeanor charges and a traffic infraction.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Carney at Houston City Hall. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.