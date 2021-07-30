Missouri Department of Transportation crews will make driving surface improvements in Shannon and Texas counties next week.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving surface on Highway JJ between Highway 106 in Texas County at Summersville to the end of state maintenance in Shannon County. The same process will be done Aug. 2-4 on Highway K between Highway KK at Akers Ferry in Shannon County to Highway KK in Texas County at Hartshorn.

Crews will close one lane between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. each day. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic through the work area.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of a roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. Along with a smoother driving surface for travelers, the treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones, obey all traffic signs and give crews on the road plenty of room. Delays are possible and MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while the work takes place.