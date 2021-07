The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday 74 COVID-19 cases in Texas County identified from July 19-25.

The positivity rate — those positive from tests in the last seven days — stood at 28.4 percent.

It said 460 had received vaccinations in the last week. The total population vaccinated stands at 21.7 percent.

In the last 14 days, the number of cases in the county has jumped 162 percent.