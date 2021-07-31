This article has Unlimited Access. To support our commitment to public service journalism, Subscribe Now.

About 21.9 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 41.2 percent.

Through July 29 in Texas County, 6,873 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,554 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 464 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 21.9 percent; Phelps, 31.9; Dent, 20.6; Shannon, 19.4; Howell, 20.1; Douglas, 16.5; Wright, 23.8; Laclede, 25.1; and Pulaski, 12.7.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 25.5 percent; Phelps, 36.9; Dent, 24.5; Shannon, 24.9; Howell, 27.3; Douglas, 21.4; Wright, 30.8; Laclede, 31.1; and Pulaski, 16.4