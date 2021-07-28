Article [VI] (Amendment 6 – Rights of Accused in Criminal Prosecutions): In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.

Article [VII] (Amendment 7 – Civil Trials): In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

Article [VIII] (Amendment 8 – Further Guarantees in Criminal Cases)

Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

These three amendments join the Fifth in protecting the rights of the accused against a capricious and arbitrary judicial system.

The Freedom-Dog roast by Houston’s American Legion Post 41 during the Independence Day Parade on July 2 was a success! We handed out over 400 quality hot dogs with chips and water bottles, and a similar number earlier on the 26th of June just before the parade was cancelled due to monsoon rain.

Our Post will have a table at the Texas County Fair this weekend, and Post members will be providing Commemorative Vietnam War medallions and certificates to any veteran serving in any capacity during the hostilities. We will also have pocket-sized U.S. Constitution booklets available, and will be ready to sign up new Legion members.

Veterans organizations in Houston:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. His columns are posted online at www.houstonherald.com. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.